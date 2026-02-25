These are Pittsburgh's friendliest neighborhoods, according to a new ranking

Pittsburghers are known for being good neighbors, thanks to Mister Rogers' influence. But according to a new ranking, some neighborhoods are even friendlier than others.

Nextdoor ranked the friendliest neighborhoods in cities across the country, saying that with more than 105 million users, the platform has "a front-row seat" to millions of moments between neighbors.

To rank the neighborhoods, Nextdoor said it gave the top pick a score of 100 and ranked the rest against it. Nextdoor considered factors like the tone of posts, fulfilled neighbor requests and welcome posts.

What are the friendliest neighborhoods in Pittsburgh?

Nextdoor ranked 20 neighborhoods in and around Pittsburgh, putting Squirrel Hill South, Wilkins Township, Greenfield, Highland Park, Beechview, Morningside, Millvale and Shaler, Lawrenceville, Shadyside and Highlands in the top 10.

"Squirrel Hill South is a vibrant Pittsburgh neighborhood known for its diverse community, bustling Murray Avenue filled with unique shops and eateries, and beautiful Schenley Park. It's also home to the notable Jewish community and the Carnegie Mellon University," Nextdoor wrote in its description of the neighborhood.

Brookline West, Kelly School Wilkinsburg, Bellevue Borough, Mt. Washington, Brighton Heights, Penn Hills-Frankstown Estates, Elmbrook, Edgewood-Swissvale Slopes, Avalon/Bellevue and Pleasant Hills rounded out the rest of the list.

Friendliest places to live in Pennsylvania

Nextdoor also ranked the friendliest places to live in each state. In Pennsylvania, Yeadon, Delaware County, ranks at the top of the list, followed by West Norriton, Montgomery County, and Wallingford, Delaware County. In the Pittsburgh area, Oakmont, Trafford and Aspinwall made the top 20 at spots No. 4, No. 6 and No. 14, respectively.