Pittsburghers ring in the new year with the 2024 Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club Plunge

Pittsburghers ring in the new year with the 2024 Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club Plunge

Pittsburghers ring in the new year with the 2024 Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club Plunge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the coldest time of the year, but it makes no difference for about 400 brave souls. They're ringing in the new year, by plunging into the Monongahela River.

It's all part of the 2024 Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club Plunge. Frank Nelson, an organizer, said this is his 59th year with this event.

"Oh, it's just a great time. I mean people come down here all happy. Nobody's fighting. Nobody's arguing. It's a great time," said Nelson.

It's a great time full of traditions and memories. "I do it in memory of my grandfather Mike," said participant Paul Unglo.

You can splash into the water for free, but they're all giving back by raising funds and awareness to keep vulnerable children and seniors in our community warm this winter.

All ages, and even swim clubs, were ready for 42-degree temperatures in the water. "I think it's going to be great," said 9-year-old Cavalier Swim Club member Kellen Schneider. "We're excited to jump into cold water which we're used to jumping into," added Elizabeth Prager, the Cavalier Swim Club's coach.

Pittsburgh police were on standby, ready to help if needed and the results were satisfyingly chilly.

"Oh my god, it's so cold, and it's my 8th year," said Elpidia Epondulan.

"It was freezing but it was worth it. It's the second time I jumped in today. But it's freezing." It's a new year's tradition that's rewarding to hundreds of Pittsburgers on the "Mon," participant Nate Schreffler commented.

Nelson said planning for next year starts right now. Of course, the next Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club Plunge will be on Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025.