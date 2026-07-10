Pittsburghers brace for "hectic" Parkway East closure

The Parkway East is closing for 25 days so crews can replace the Commercial Street Bridge, and drivers and neighbors say they're feeling nervous.

"Even though I know all of the shortcuts and whatnot, it's still going to be hectic," said Johnny Willett, who lives in Wilkins Township. "I think it will be tougher coming from the city east then it will be going the other way because there's a lot more venues to kind of come around."

Those who live near the project told KDKA-TV that they have their own concerns.

"The thing we're most worried about is emergency response," said Christina Cerkevich, the president of Swisshelm Forward.

Cerkevich said they've been asking officials for two years about emergency response to the Swisshelm Park area.

"It wasn't until last week that we got something in writing from the city, and it took a lot of work," Cerkevich said. "And so we have the best firefighters, they're right there, Engine 19 is the best. One hundred percent sure that they're going to show up and they'll take care of you, but they can't transport you, and they don't carry all the drugs and everything. So far we've just gotten assurances that they have a plan that they'll use the busway. But we asked, well, what about the Washington Street Bridge detour? Have they been trained about that? How are you measuring response time? We can't get any answers about that from any of the local officials, any of the state officials. Nobody elected has answered that. The best they got us was just an answer that we have a plan. We won't tell you what plan is, but we have a plan. It feels like the plan is to plan not to have an emergency."

Cerkevich said some are also worried about the noise level from the project.

"We are told at 9 p.m., start expecting the jackhammers because I know they're trying to like take some of the stuff off the bridge before they implode it," Cerkevich said. "We're not excited about that. Everyone's gonna hear it. We're hoping we can sleep."

PennDOT is asking drivers not to use GPS to find alternative routes that would take them through residential streets and to instead use the detours they've put in place to help get around.

"It'll be tough to get Downtown, be tough to get to different other parts of town," Willett said. "But I've been planning for it. I've known it's happening, and I think if they keep to the time schedule, I think everything will be all right."