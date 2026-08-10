Why the Pittsburgh Zoo's new lion cub was named after a potato

Four months after she was born, the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium's lion cub made her public debut with her new name on Monday.

The cub was named Kiazi, which means potato in Swahili.

"When she was first born and she was just little and just laying there, doing nothing but sleeping and nursing, she looked like a baked potato," said lion handler Karen Vacco.

"And the fact that her father is a first-time dad, he came from Idaho. Idaho potato," Vacco added.

The Pittsburgh Zoo named its new lion cub Kiazi, which means potato in Swahili. (Photo: KDKA)

The zoo had more than 1,100 names to choose from, with the contest to name the cub raising more than $5,700. She was on display Monday, much to the delight of visitors.

"I like it because it plays with its mamma," a young visitor said.

Kiazi was born on April 5 to first-time parents Hondo and Scarlett. African lions are considered vulnerable, and their numbers have declined more than 50% over the last 25 years.

Officials say Kiazi is as healthy as can be and will spend a few more years at the zoo before she heads out to start her own pride at another zoo. But for now, Vacco says, "She's our baby, and we're going to keep her."