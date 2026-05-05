Pittsburgh Zoo reiterates safety policies as several other zoos get hit by hoax calls

Within the past week, at least seven zoos throughout the U.S. have received swatting calls about bomb threats and active shooters, prompting evacuations and closures.

While the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium hasn't received any threats, the director of guest services says safety is always a top priority. The zoo is reminding guests that they can bring bags and coolers, but they may be searched, and clear bags speed up the admission process.

"It's been reported that there have been some calls to zoos around the country," KDKA's Barry Pintar said. "Do you want to talk about whether that's happened here and whether that has anything to do with the bag searches at all?"

"No, it doesn't have any relation," said Camden Cwynar, the director of guest services. "We're continuing to always review and improve our process and as we open our new gates in the next couple of days, it's definitely something we've just considered in our new procedures."

Past policies have always allowed the zoo's security the right to inspect any bags and coolers brought in. That policy remains in place. Now there's also the recommendation that guests use clear bags.

"It will just help speed up the process if we were to have a bag that was subject to search," Cwynar said. "Safety is always our top priority. So as we have guests coming in, if you do bring a clear bag, it will make it a lot quicker and easier for us to do a quick inspection."

Clear bags aren't a requirement, rather an option for guests who prefer not to be subjected to the possible search of anything carried in.

A list of what can and can't be brought into the zoo can be found online.