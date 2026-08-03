Woman dies after being shot in the face in Pittsburgh's Strip District

A woman has died after police said she was shot in the face in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that officers from Zone 2 were called to the area of 27th Street and Liberty Avenue in the Strip District just before 11 p.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman unresponsive on the sidewalk and said that she was shot in the face, according to Public Safety.

Public Safety said that officers performed CPR until medics arrived, who took the woman to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman then died at the hospital, Public Safety said. The woman's identity has not been released.

Public Safety said that three people were detained from the scene of the deadly shooting and were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

It's unclear if any or all of the individuals are expected to face charges related to the shooting.

Public Safety said the investigation into the shooting is "ongoing."