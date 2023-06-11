Pittsburgh Weather: Widespread rain moves in Sunday after 21 days with no measurable rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 21 consecutive days with no measurable rain at the Pittsburgh Airport, we are finally looking at our first widespread rain event.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

This will go down as the 9th longest dry stretch Pittsburgh has seen on record. Skies remain dry but cloudy through the afternoon with temperatures rising into the 80s.

Later this evening starting around the early dinnertime hours, showers will be moving in from the west as a cold front inches closer.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Widespread showers will last throughout the rest of the evening and into tomorrow morning. There should be some storms embedded within the rain, but at most we're looking at just some periodic lightning with gusty winds.

The cold front rolls through by tomorrow afternoon, and things calm down but turn much cooler.

Hourly forecast - June 11, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Monday through Wednesday will be on the below-average side with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some more showers come back Tuesday evening and remain scattered throughout Wednesday.

By the end of the week, skies clear out again with highs in the upper 70s.

Calling all Swifties!

Forecast for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Acrisuire Stadium next weekend KDKA Weather Center

Taylor Swift is performing at Acrisure Stadium on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Both nights are looking dry with temperatures in the upper 70s. So no "Midnight Rain" is expected, meaning it won't be a "Cruel Summer" but it may get a little chilly by the end of the concert with the sundown and temperatures in the upper 60s!

7-day forecast: June 11, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!