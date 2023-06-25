Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend rounds out with warm and muggy conditions

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/25)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/25) 02:40

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A drier start to the morning than yesterday with a few areas of patchy fog. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

We could have an isolated storm this afternoon and evening but it's not looking like a severe setup, and they will be very hit-or-miss. 

hourly.png
Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

It'll be warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s for some. 

Another system expected to bring us rain and possible storms rolls on Monday with highs near 80 and still leaves us with some rain and possible storms for Tuesday and Wednesday

rain-chance.png
Rain chance over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures are looking cooler again with low to mid-70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-day.png
7-day forecast: June 25, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 7:38 AM

