Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend rounds out with warm and muggy conditions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A drier start to the morning than yesterday with a few areas of patchy fog.
We could have an isolated storm this afternoon and evening but it's not looking like a severe setup, and they will be very hit-or-miss.
It'll be warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s for some.
Another system expected to bring us rain and possible storms rolls on Monday with highs near 80 and still leaves us with some rain and possible storms for Tuesday and Wednesday
Temperatures are looking cooler again with low to mid-70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
