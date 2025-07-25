Rain returns to the area for the weekend, prompting flash flooding concerns

Just in time for the weekend, the rain and chance for severe weather has returned to the area. Flash flooding is a concern, and people are advised to stay weather aware.

Daily average High: 83 Low: 64

Sunrise: 6:12 Sunset: 8:42

Any Alert Days Ahead? Not likely

Aware: Since June 1, we are just 0.2" ahead when it comes to rain at the Pittsburgh Airport. This shows just how scattered storms have been. More in the way of scattered to isolated storms are expected this weekend.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The rain arrived in the area early Friday morning and it could be sticking around for the rest of the weekend. There will be a chance for rain both in the morning and in the afternoon. The heaviest rain is expected to occur in the afternoon each day.

The late afternoon to the evening is also where we may see some flash flooding due to downpours and storms. Most people should expect to see around a quarter of an inch of rain or less. However, some areas could see totals above that.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Some areas could see more than an inch and a half of rain on Friday. Early Friday, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Greene County and Marshall County in West Virginia through 11:30 a.m.

This forecast is a rinse-and-repeat forecast for Saturday and Sunday. The difference will be that highs are a couple of degrees lower both on Saturday and Sunday. This is partially due to when rain is expected to be around.

Highs will be up near 90 degrees again on Monday and Tuesday before we see any real relief from the heat and humidity. Enjoy the hot weather while you can, as temperatures plunge to below the seasonal average at the end of next week.