Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend begins dry and warm but could close out with some showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We dry out just in time for the weekend on with seasonable highs in the mid-80s and intervals of clouds and sunshine.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s. We start off mild, dry, and cloudy before the next area of low pressure brings rain and a few storms, mainly after 4 p.m.

The risk of strong to severe storms is in the 'slight risk' category (2 out of 5) meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The timing of that line moving through looks to be in the afternoon and evening with the biggest threat being damaging winds. If you have outdoor plans, have a backup plan to move things indoors.

Tuesday will be cooler with a few left-over showers and highs only in the upper 70s. Wednesday looks like the best day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

