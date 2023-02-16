Pittsburgh Weather: Thursday warm with a couple rounds of rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the second time in a week, Pittsburgh recorded record warmth yesterday with an official high temperature of 71°.

The old record was 69° set all the way back in 1954.

I won't rehash last night's blog post about record warmth but if you were out and about in Western Pennsylvania yesterday odds are you enjoyed record warmth.

Every major reporting site across our region recorded record warmth yesterday. In a couple of spots, the records were smashed with the new record high more than 5 degrees warmer than the old record. It's impressive.

You'd have to go all the way back to 1990 to find the last time we started February so warm.

It's also a top ten warmest start to the year on record for Pittsburgh.

If you're wondering winter isn't arriving anytime soon.

For today highs will get to around 60 degrees. Highs will be dependent on how long our first two rounds of rain stick around. The rain should move through our area starting as early as 9 a.m. and going through two or three this afternoon. If the rain stops before 2 p.m. temperatures should easily surge well into the 60s.

If rain lasts past 4, we will see highs in the mid to upper 50s. There is a storm chance today with just a rumble or two expected with the first round of rain.

The second round of rain is where the better storm chance is.

The second round of rain arrives around 11 p.m. tonight and sticks around up until tomorrow morning's rush hour start.

Cold air and some isolated snow showers are expected on the system's backside.

