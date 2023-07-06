Pittsburgh Weather: Thursday could be the hottest day of the year so far

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Thursdays, we release new US Drought Maps and I always like to see improvement with the maps and we should see some pretty big improvements on the drought maps today.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

We will let you know both on the app and on KDKA what the new maps show when they come out at 8:30 this morning.

Besides the drought maps coming out, the other big story is going to be just how hot we get today.

Conditions throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

I have Pittsburgh hitting 90° for today's high.

If we hit 91° or higher it would be the hottest day of the year so far. Our record high for today is 98° so we won't be anywhere near that.

Highs should be hit around 2 p.m. this afternoon with clouds and even a rain chance sliding in from the west.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

The rain chance will continue overnight and stick around through Friday early afternoon. Most of this time will be dry with an occasional passing shower and even a chance for a brief storm.

Friday highs will be a good 10 degrees or so cooler than today with morning lows dipping to near 60° on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will return on Sunday morning with the rain keeping daily highs on Sunday in just the upper 70s.

I have Saturday's high at 84°.

7-day forecast: July 6, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!