Pittsburgh Weather: The heat moves on but the humidity remains

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - So if you look on the National Weather Service's Pittsburgh 'Warm Temps' climatology page, you'll see that Pittsburgh averages 10 90-degree days every year.

It's been a while though since we have hit that 'average'.

In fact, you'd have to go all the way back to 2012 when we hit 12 90° days to find the last time we hit the average.

We are once again off to a slow start.

After hitting the 90s just three times in 2022, we have only hit the 90° mark once so far this year. We do still have plenty of time to hit the 90s this year.

Normally we'd only have seen three or four 90° days by now. It only takes one decent heat wave to quickly bump those numbers up.

Humidity levels over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

July, closely followed by August, has the most 90 degrees every year with us hitting on average four 90s in July and three 90s in August.

September and June both give us generally two each year.

Looking ahead I have bumped up highs on Wednesday and Thursday to right at 90 degrees. Overall, several days on my 7-day forecast have seen small bumps higher due to lower rain chances overall.

It looks like our nice run of wet weather is over for now with our best chance for rain over the next week happening today. There's a chance of seeing rain on Sunday but I have dropped that rain chance to just 30 percent for Pittsburgh. It does look like places like Morgantown will see a better chance for rain on Sunday.

Back to today's forecast.

HIgh temperatures over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Skies will remain cloudy and highs won't be as hot as what we hit yesterday. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of around 83° with most places hovering around 80 degrees for their highs. While highs won't be nearly as hot as the 88° that we hit yesterday, humidity levels will be just as high with dew points in the upper 60s. There will also be a chance for a passing shower or two and I can't completely rule out a thunderstorm.

Rain chances will go back to zero after around 6 p.m. and Saturday looks dry.

7-day forecast: July 7, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

