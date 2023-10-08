Pittsburgh Weather: The fall chill has arrived

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The chilly fall weather is here!

This weekend so far is featuring some of the coldest air of the season as temperatures crashed well below average.

Afternoon highs today will be in the 50s. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and it will be breezy at times with a few showers scattered throughout the day.

Dust off some of those heavier coats since you'll need them if you're out and about!

Also, bundle up and bring the energy to keep you warm if you're headed out to the Steelers game! Ravens take on the Steelers at home with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Forecast for Steelers vs. Ravens at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will be in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies and westerly winds at 10-20mph.

Each of the next few mornings will feature some of the coldest air of the season so far with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There is a possibility some parts of our area could see its first frost advisories any of these mornings.

Frost risk over the next 10 days KDKA Weather Center

If this impacts you, bring those plants inside or cover them up at night! If it's a bit breezy, we could have wind chills in the 30s during those mornings!

Over the next week, it is expected to remain cool with highs in the 50s and 60s.

There will be a small warm-up on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but that will be short-lived as cooler weather settles back in for the weekend.

7-day forecast: October 8, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

