Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures all over the place this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Temperatures will be all over the place this week with highs in the low 40s on Tuesday and highs in the mid-to-upper 60s on Friday and Saturday.

Daily average High: 54 Low: 34

Sunrise: 7:13 Sunset: 7:40

Today: Rain is expected late morning and through the afternoon. Everyone sees brief rain from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with scattered showers to the north of Pittsburgh for the rest of the afternoon.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None.

Rain chances will return ahead of cooler air rushing in Monday evening. The best chance for rain Monday is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with light, but widespread rain showers at that time.

After that, the chance of rain remains for areas north of Pittsburgh through sunset. Skies today will be cloudy.

Looking ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler. Tuesday will be dry and cool. Most of Wednesday will also be dry. Model data shows a front sliding through though on Wednesday night, bringing with it a brief rain-snow chance.

With temperatures expected to be in the mid-30s at the time, so the impact on area roads will be little-to-none.

Thursday is also expected to be dry.

The best chance for rain through the week will occur on Friday, with most of the rain occurring after sunset. There will still be some scattered showers around for the afternoon on Friday too.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s though. Rain chances remain on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s once again.