Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine won't stop the cool-down

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yes, we normally say you're safe to plant things after Mother's Day.

Well, Mother's Day has come and gone and we are talking about a chance for plant-impacting frost to occur on Thursday morning. Any frost won't last long but could have a small impact on the health of plants that have been placed outside.

This morning we have freeze watches in effect for both Clarion and Venango counties. If you're north of I-80 the chance for some type of frost or freeze washing or advisory being issued is near 100 percent.

If you are north of I-70, your chance of seeing a frost advisory is probably at around 80 percent with us going from a near 100 percent chance in Butler County to closer to 70 percent in Washington County. There is a chance we see some frost advisories issued for places south of I-70 with it being nearly a sure thing in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges.

Temperatures and conditions throughout the day - May 17, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

While the coldest temperatures will be felt on Thursday morning, today will not be much better.

Highs will hit the mid to low 60s with a strong wind coming in out of the north at 7-17mph.

It will be sunny from start to finish. Morning temperatures are near 50 with noon temperatures probably just shy of 60 degrees.

Smoke coming into our area from Canadian wildfires KDKA Weather Center

It does appear that haze from Canadian wildfires will also be back. Our skies would have been clear blue today if not for the haze. Due to the haze, we will see filtered sunshine.

Looking ahead, the only rain chance on the 7-day forecast right now is a quick-moving cold front that rolls through on Friday night into Saturday morning.

The rain should be completely out of here by sunrise on Saturday. We will go from Friday highs near 80 to Saturday highs maybe not getting back to the 70s.

7-day forecast: May 17, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

