Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine peeks through on Sunday, but cold temperatures remain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We still have a little bit of some lake effect snow flurries flying around this morning, and it still will remain cold and below freezing today.

Highs are back into the 20s, but some sunshine finally returns for the afternoon! We should be done with any snow accumulations for the next week.

We should start to see a lot of that snowmelt this week.

Above-freezing temperatures finally come back tomorrow! Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with partly cloudy skies on Monday, and this will start the snow melting process.

Although we warm up on Monday, we're still not done with the winter weather for Tuesday.

We have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of freezing rain during the morning commute.

What to expect on Tuesday morning KDKA Weather Center

Travel will be tricky since surfaces including roadways will be icy and very slippery. Models are indicating that the hardest hit areas will be the I-80 corridor.

The North Hills of Pittsburgh could see a light glaze from the freezing drizzle. So keep this in mind if you do have to head out on Tuesday morning.

Taking a look ahead at conditions on Tuesday KDKA Weather Center

Eventually, any precipitation turns to rain later in the day and will continue to melt any snow or ice.

Rain lasts for the rest of the week, but at least highs are in the 40s and 50s! With the snowmelt and ongoing rain chances, some flood-prone areas could be impacted.

7-day forecast: January 21, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

