Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny and warm through the last week of June

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This week will be a great one to hop in the pool, do yard work, or just enjoy the sunshine.

Aware: Scattered showers and storms rolling through the area through midnight.

Alert: None.

After some early morning showers, then a fairly dry day, we're starting off Sunday evening with a few more showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. This is round one of what will be two rounds of isolated to scattered storms passing through ahead of a cold front tonight.

Your lawn mowing forecast for June 27, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

The second batch of storms is in central Ohio now on its way here mid-to-late evening. We have a marginal risk of a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms that could contain gusty winds. A few storms in eastern Ohio already have produced gusts up to 50 mph and plenty of lightning. These will be short-lived and scattered in nature and will start to fizzle out after we lose daytime heating once the sun sets.

After the front passes late tonight, clearing and cooler weather are on the way Monday with sunshine, lower humidity, and highs back in the upper 70s (the normal high is 82). This week will be dry once again with heat building later in the week, pushing us back close to 90 by Thursday/Friday and the next chance of rain is not until Saturday.

7-day forecast, June 26, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

