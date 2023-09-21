Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Stretch of sunshine and warmth continues on Thursday

By Falicia Woody

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/21)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/21) 03:01

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're continuing this nice stretch of weather! 

Our Thursday still looking spectacular with sunshine and upper 70s. Today is going to be the warmest day of the next several days. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Tomorrow will still be equally as nice with mid-70s for highs. In terms of overnight lows, it will be "free AC" weather with lows in the low to mid-50s. So open up those windows at night to naturally cool down the house! 

There are a couple of chances over the next week where fog could impact our morning commute.

temp2.png
Potential for rain and clouds this weekend KDKA Weather Center

This weekend may get wet depending on what happens with a low-pressure system brewing along the eastern seaboard. It will mainly stay off to the east, but we'll see clouds and some showers for our eastern counties this weekend. 

The chance for Pittsburgh to see rain is still slim but not zero. Any rain around should move out by Sunday. Both days will see highs in the low to mid-70s.

temp3.png
It's almost fall y'all - yinz! KDKA Weather Center

This Saturday will mark the official start of the fall season at 2:50 a.m. Looks like we'll be starting off right on target with reasonable temperatures. 

Early next week is still looking dry with partly cloudy skies and highs hanging out in the mid-70s. 

There's another chance for some rain mid-week, so we'll keep you updated as it gets closer.

temp1.png
7-day forecast: September 21, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Falicia Woody

Falicia Woody joined the KDKA First Alert Weather Team in March 2022. She is excited to be doing her dream job in Pittsburgh where she and her husband plan on setting up their lives.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 6:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

