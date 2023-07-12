Pittsburgh Weather: Storm chances return for parts of the area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain and storm chances return to the area today with the biggest concern today being destructive straight-line winds along the I-80 corridor.

Storms today will be scattered and will be racing below the subtropical jet at speeds of up to 70mph. Due to the scattered nature of storms along with their forward speed, conditions could change quickly for those not weather aware.

If you are heading out to go boating, make sure you have a weather radio with you or something else to be able to keep up with the weather. Frequent lightning will also be possible with any fast-moving cells today.

While a lower concern, if storms train, forming a line along the jet stream and hitting one place over and over, we could see isolated flooding.

While today has a storm chance for places along I-80, everyone will have a chance for seeing storms on Thursday and the KDKA Weather Team is highlighting Thursday as a First Alert Weather Day.

At this point, it looks like a big chunk of Thursday will be dry with storms firing starting at around 4 in the afternoon.

The rest of the day will see a storm chance with a line of storms slowly slagging to the north. Destructive straight-line winds, localized downpours, and frequent lightning are the main concerns at this point.

Let's get back to today's forecast, with highs in Pittsburgh likely hitting the mid-80s. Morning lows have dipped to the mid-60s. Noon temperatures will be near 80. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Looking ahead, highs over the next week should be in the mid-80s.

I actually have a chance for rain on every single day on the 7-day forecast but most days are in the scattered range.

This means not everyone will see rain.

The day with the least amount of rain will be on Friday with the rain chance coming early and giving way to what looks like a pleasant afternoon.

