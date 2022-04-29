Pittsburgh Weather: Storm chances growing as marathon weekend approaches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Picture-perfect weather is expected today but it will be a chilly start to the day.

Today: Freeze warning through 9 a.m. Freezing conditions end by 8 a.m. for almost (if not) everyone.

Alert: Marathon Sunday may need a First Alert Weather Day. Storm chance is growing. We are already included in the marginal risk for storms.

Aware: Rainy pattern is set to return next week.

Morning lows won't be in record-setting territory like what we saw yesterday, but will still be cold for this time of the year. Highs today will be in the mid to low 60s.

We should be near 70 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday for highs.

In Pittsburgh morning lows today will dip to around 30 degrees.

But temperatures will be near 40 by 8 a.m. and near 50 by 10 this morning. Lunchtime temperatures will be in the mid-50s with a high of around 62 hitting sometime in the 4 p.m. hour. Winds, surprisingly enough, are forecast to be out of the north but will be light.

Today's weather along with Saturday's weather is a great example of a stationary airmass adjusting to warming with us having to wait until Sunday morning before we truly see a new air mass moving into place.

Looking at the weekend, Saturday highs are expected to approach the 70s. I have Pittsburgh hitting 68°. The morning again will be cool with morning lows cool enough for frost development.

I had fog in the forecast but at this point with the warm air lagging it would appear that fog will be patchy at best. Saturday's probably the pick of the week.

Sunday is where the weather gets wild, as a morning warm front could be enough to spark some early morning rain and isolated general thunderstorms.

We have already been included under a marginal risk for Sunday by the way with severe chances higher during the afternoon.

