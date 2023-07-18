Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Spot showers, cooler temperatures, poor Mon Valley air quality

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/18)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/18) 02:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today with off-and-on rain showers expected to roll through the area.

Today: Mon Valley air quality will remain in the orange range today.  Everyone else is in the yellow 'moderate' range

Any Alert Days Ahead? Not likely. Outside shot for Thursday.

Aware  Cooler weather will be in place this weekend.

The area remains under the influence of an upper low located in southern parts of Quebec today.  This will keep skies partly to mostly cloudy for the day with off-and-on rain showers expected to roll through.   

I can't guarantee the six hours between then will be dry but they should be the driest hours of the day. 

Even outside of that time, it doesn't appear rain will be widespread. I am keeping the 40% chance for rain for the day today with the best chance for rain probably already passing.

At this point, I am going to keep Wednesday dry, with rain and storm chances returning on Thursday as another upper low slides by to our north.  

temp5.png
KDKA Weather Center

At this point model data continues to show rain and storms coming in around sunset from the west.  

Weakening cells should still be strong enough to bring a severe weather threat. Large hail and strong winds will be the main threat.

temp4.png
KDKA Weather Center

These storms will eventually change over to heavy rain producers with frequent lightning as they race east. 

Back to today, highs should be near 80 degrees with noon temperatures in the mid-70s. Winds will be light, coming in out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph. 

temp1.png
KDKA Weather Center

There will be times with plenty of sunshine, but other times with overcast skies.  I will split the difference and call today partly cloudy.

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 6:49 AM

