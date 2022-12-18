Pittsburgh Weather: Snow showers move out this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some snow fell last night and some icy spots formed since we fell below freezing. So travel times this morning may take a little bit longer.

Temperatures this afternoon won't likely go above freezing later today. They will be somewhere around 30° this afternoon with leftover snow showers possible. Higher elevations may pick up another inch or two this afternoon.

Temperature forecast throughout the day. KDKA Weather Center

Overnight, snow should be done and the lows dip down to around 20° then we're quiet through Wednesday with highs in the 30s to low 40s by Wednesday. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy, so finally some sunshine!

But it is short-lived.

Our next winter system will be arriving by Thursday starting off as a rain/snow mix then switching to all snow by Friday night.

Ridges/laurels have a better chance to see higher snow totals.

Temperatures will be in the low 40s Thursday so most of the activity will be rain but then switches to a mix by Friday afternoon as temperatures cool. Snow will take over by that evening, and that's when we'll see our best chance to see accumulating snow.

Snowfall amounts are still a question mark since this system involves rain. This system will bring very windy conditions with possible gusts up to 40-50 mph.

The wind won't calm down until at least the Christmas holiday.

Forecast for Christmas weekend KDKA Weather Center

Bitterly cold air moves in for Christmas weekend with highs on Christmas Eve around 20° and Christmas Day in the teens. But given the windy conditions, this will prompt dangerous wind chills possibly in the negatives.

So bundle up and ask Santa for some heavy-duty winter gear because you'll need it!

7-day forecast: December 18, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

