Pittsburgh Weather: Showers and storms possible throughout the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's been feeling like July!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Today looks decently dry through the afternoon, but showers and storms will roll through around sunset. This could affect both the Ed Sheeran concert at Acrisure Stadium and Eric Church concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

Conditions expected for the Ed Sheeran show at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

Bring the ponchos just in case especially since rain chances will increase by the end of the concerts! Some of these storms could contain heavy downpours and lightning.

So when thunder roars, head indoors!

Those showers and storms will move through during the overnight hours, but they will linger into tomorrow. This line of storms could contain gusty winds and lightning. Make sure to secure any loose outdoor items!

It will also cool us off with highs in the upper 70s for Sunday. By the evening, skies will partly clear up, but there could still be some leftover scattered shower activity.

Looking ahead to the new week, we're returning back to the dry and warm weather pattern. Highs rise up into the mid-80s, and the humidity levels will slightly increase too.

Humidity expected over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

So it feels warm and muggy in the afternoons, but it will be decent pool weather! UV index values will between 8-9.

Stay hydrated and lather on that sunscreen.

7-day forecast: July 8, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!