Pittsburgh Weather: Seasonal temperatures with sunny skies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a seasonal day with sunny skies.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None.

Aware: Sunset is at 6 p.m. tonight.

Looking at the forecast, we will remain seasonal today with highs in the low 40s and morning lows in the mid to low 20s. Today and Tuesday will be sunny. The starry night tonight also allows for frigid morning temperatures Tuesday morning too. Tuesday highs though will be near 50 degrees.

Have you noticed days getting longer yet? Today we hit a yearly milestone with the sun setting at 6 p.m..

Yesterday was the last sunset before 6 p.m. through October 1 (7 p.m. DST) if you don't include Daylight Saving Time.

If you include DST, then the next time we see sunset before 6 p.m. will be November 3rd with DST coming to an end on Sunday, November 2nd.

This month we add approximately one hour and nine minutes of daylight.

Our next rain chance comes at the start of Thursday with rain showers rolling in.

I have highs on both Wednesday and Thursday hitting the 50s. Wednesday morning will still be frigid with lows in the mid-20s.

Wednesday afternoon will see highs spike to the mid to low 50s with skies turning cloudy by sunset.

I think that rain won't arrive before midnight on Thursday morning, but some data is giving a chance for a Wednesday evening arrival so I will keep in an isolated chance.

Rain chances peak on Thursday with isolated rain and snow around on Friday.

I put our snow chance as scattered on Saturday.

