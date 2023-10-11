Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers Thursday, more on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're off to a chilly start for our Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s.

Somerset and Garrett counties have a frost advisory in place through the morning. Wednesday afternoon will be pretty decent with highs in the mid-60s with a good amount of sunshine. Clouds build in overnight leading up to some showers for Thursday morning and lows dropping into the mid-40s. A few of those showers linger into the afternoon, but the flip side is temperatures will top off in the upper-60s. Friday will be the pick of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs around 70-degrees.

This weekend is not looking the best for any outdoor plans. Saturday is looking to be a washout from the morning to the evening. Widespread showers will be around starting overnight Friday into Saturday then last into the evening. This is going to make for some muddy grounds and rough tailgating weather.

Lots of events are going on then including Pitt's homecoming game at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The forecast really could be better since it's looking pretty wet with showers and temperatures cooling down through the 50s throughout the game. Bring the ponchos and layer up!

Lingering showers stick around through Sunday's forecast with highs cooling back down into the 50s. The rain still will not let up going into next week's forecast, and it will remain chilly in the 50s for highs.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

High: 66

Thursday: Few Showers

High: 67

Friday: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

Saturday: Rain

High: 63

Sunday: Showers

High: 56