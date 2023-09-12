Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers this afternoon, cool air in place tomorrow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here we go. Break out the sweatpants and pumpkin-spiced-smelling candles with cooler air set to arrive this afternoon.

Daily average High: 77 Low: 56

Sunrise: 6:58 Sunset: 7:35

Any Alert Days Ahead?: None.

Aware: Highs on Wednesday and Thursday probably don't get back to the 70s.

On the leading edge of this early season punch of fall-like air, we will see scattered showers and isolated storms rolling through. The rain could start as soon as 2 p.m. and will continue into early Wednesday morning.

There will be a chance for rain as the kids are getting out of school today, along with folks' evening commute home from work. The Pirates game could also be delayed and maybe even postponed due to rain showers, with the threat of a storm or two. While severe weather is not expected today, storms could still prove dangerous if caught outside. Please be weather-aware.

Highs today should hit the upper 70s after we hit 80 yesterday for the high. Similar to yesterday, a low cloud deck and patchy fog should be expected for this morning.

Morning temperatures will be near 60. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-70s. Highs today will be reached fairly early, around 2 p.m., with temperatures slowly dropping for the rest of the day. I have 6 p.m. temperatures at 69. Winds will be light with some variability. I have them starting out of the east, then the southeast, and eventually the southwest by sunset.

Looking ahead, highs on Wednesday and Thursday should be in the upper 60s. Morning lows tank over the next couple of days, with morning lows below 50 being forecast on Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings.

