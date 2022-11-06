Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers close out the weekend on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Scattered rain showers will last through the first part of today.

Nothing severe is expected, and only light to moderate showers which will dampen leaves on the ground so be careful. It won't be the best day to clean up outside.

Our highs today will still be above normal by nearly 15 degrees or more with highs in the low 70s.

Wind gusts forecast throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Even though it's going to be warm, it won't be record-breaking (but close).

We dry out Monday with sunny skies through Thursday with highs back closer to average in the low 60s.

The next chance for rain showers will be on Friday with some scattered showers.

7-day forecast: November 6, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

