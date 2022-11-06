Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers close out the weekend on Sunday

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/6)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/6) 02:46

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Scattered rain showers will last through the first part of today.

Nothing severe is expected, and only light to moderate showers which will dampen leaves on the ground so be careful. It won't be the best day to clean up outside.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Our highs today will still be above normal by nearly 15 degrees or more with highs in the low 70s.

gusts.png
Wind gusts forecast throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Even though it's going to be warm, it won't be record-breaking (but close). 

We dry out Monday with sunny skies through Thursday with highs back closer to average in the low 60s. 

The next chance for rain showers will be on Friday with some scattered showers.  

7-day.png
7-day forecast: November 6, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 7:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.