Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered rain chances return today, widespread rain expected Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Can we just start with an early preview of next weekend's weather?

At this point, it looks like a nice ridge of high pressure will slide in and be in place. This should keep the rain away and temperatures on the warm side.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

At this point, I'd put the chance for a dry Saturday, Sunday & Monday at around 20-25 percent.

This far out that is pretty high. If you have holiday weekend plans I am hoping to keep the good news going.

Temperatures throughout the day - May 19, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

I know for now highs will be right around 80 degrees with humidity levels on the low side. #FingersCrossed

Speaking of rain, rain chances return today with just an isolated rain chance in the forecast for this morning. The rain chance turns scattered for this afternoon. Skies overall today will be partly cloudy. Winds come in out of the south at around 10mph.

Morning lows have dipped to the mid-50s. I have highs today in the mid-70s. Noon temperatures should be near 70.

Looking ahead, the best and really only chance for rain on the 7-day comes on Saturday with the passage of a cold front.

Rain will arrive just after midnight tonight, with there being a widespread rain chance through at least 10 a.m.

After that the chance for rain will begin going down, hitting 0 percent again at around 2 p.m.

7-day forecast: May 19, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!