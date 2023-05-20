Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered rain chances return Saturday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunrise today is at 6 a.m. and starts our annual 54 days of having sunrise at or before 6 a.m. in Pittsburgh.

To me, this is always the true start of summer. Days are long, with today's daylight coming in at 14 hours and 35 minutes. With the longer days, and the peak sun angle for the year please remember to protect your skin from the dangerous effects of the sun.

Yes, we love the sun but things like sunblock should be worn by everyone when outside no matter your skin complexion.

Speaking of the sun, we are going to have to wait some time today before we see any. Rain will be around through at least 2 this afternoon with sunshine returning pretty quickly after the rain ends.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s with us seeing no real warm-up until the rain comes to an end. We should have enough time to see us hit highs just shy of 70 degrees.

Rain totals of just a quarter of an inch to thirty-five hundredths of an inch should be expected today. I know the plants in my yard will love the encore after what we saw yesterday.

Somehow the Pittsburgh airport only recorded one-hundredth of an inch of rain. With the downpours I saw up in the Wexford area yesterday, I was sure it would be more.

Looking ahead, rain chances are pretty low through the work week. While you won't see it on the 7-day due to chances being so low, rain chances are at 20 percent or above on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Also next weekend could see a tropical low impacting us with rain on Sunday and Memorial Day.

