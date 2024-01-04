Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered morning snow turns to sunny and cold afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Snow showers have arrived with a cold front rolling through our area this morning.

These snow showers probably won't be enough to bother getting out the snow shovel with just higher elevations of the Laurels having a shot of seeing anything sticking to the ground for more than an hour.

For everyone else the concerns with the snow will be from both slick spots on area roads along with briefly lowered visibility from any of the heavier pockets of snow we see. The overall impact on roads for today should be low.

In the wake of the snow, skies will turn sunny once again this afternoon.

Temperatures throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Yesterday's sun was a pleasant surprise that led to highs hitting the low 40s. Sunshine today won't be enough for an equal result with temperatures remaining in the low 30s this afternoon.

Windy conditions will keep wind chills in the low 20s for most of the afternoon. Winds will briefly gust to past 20 mph this afternoon.

Sometimes (most of the time?) social media chatter ends up being all hot air, and it appears that's the case for the much-talked-about weekend system heading our way.

At this point, I think the airport will show around 3" of snow falling throughout Saturday and Sunday. Snow totals coming in will be more modest because this is what is measured on the ground.

Expected snow totals KDKA Weather Center

Maybe we see a place or two outside of the Laurels with snow totals reported of more than 2". I think most places though will report totals closer to the 1" mark and that may be pushing things a bit.

I have high temperatures in the upper 30s both on Saturday and on Sunday. This means more of a slushy mess is what most should be expecting. This same system will likely bring rainy conditions to Baltimore, Maryland for the Ravens vs Steelers game on Saturday.

Precipitation chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

More rain and snow will be possible on Tuesday into Wednesday as another major system passes by. This system will start as snow, changing over to rain and then back over to snow with highs soaring into the upper 40s late on Tuesday night.

7-day forecast: January 4, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

