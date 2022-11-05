Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Saturday looks warm and sunny before overnight showers

By Mary Ours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It'll be another above-average day with highs in the mid to even upper 70s for some!

Wind gusts will be around 25-30 mph with partly cloudy skies. It'll still be great to get outdoors and enjoy fall festivities or the Pitt Football game!

Wind gust forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before bed! Daylight Saving Time begins early tomorrow morning at 2 a.m., so enjoy that extra hour of sleep!

Rain showers will move in late tonight and last through the first part of Sunday. Nothing severe is expected, and only light to moderate showers will dampen leaves on the ground so be careful.

Rain chances move in Saturday night into Sunday morning. KDKA Weather Center

It won't be the best day to clean up outside. Our highs on Sunday will still be above normal by nearly 15 degrees or more with highs in the low 70s. Even though it's going to be warm, it won't be record-breaking (but close). 

We dry out Monday through Thursday with highs back closer to average in the low 60s with plenty of sunshine. 

The next chance for rain showers will be on Friday with some scattered showers.  

7-day forecast: November 5, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Mary Ours
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

