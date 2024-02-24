Pittsburgh Weather: Saturday looking like the coldest day of the week with a warmup looming

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning, we could see a flake or two south, but most will be dry just frosty this morning.

It'll be the coldest day of the week with cooler high temperatures below normal in the low 30s. There will be gradual clearing through this afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Sunday it'll be a cold start with lows near 20 then partly cloudy with highs near 50.

Temperatures throughout the day on Saturday, February 24, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Monday will also stay well above normal with highs near 60 with scattered showers. Rain sticks around for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

It's going to feel like Spring next week with Friday being the first day of Meteorological Spring with highs in the mid-60s!

7-day forecast: February 24, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!