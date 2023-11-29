Pittsburgh Weather: Remains cold Wednesday with wind chills reaching single digits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There were some fairly impressive local numbers coming from yesterday's snow event.

Officially, Pittsburgh saw 0.3" of snow.

That was in line with what was expected to fall with nothing sticking around for long.

The Pittsburgh NWS offices received several snow reports from the surrounding area including:

2.0" - Franklin (Venango)

2.0" - Pulaski (Lawrence)

1.0" - Aleppo (Greene)

1.0" - North Washington (Butler)

1.0" - Morgantown (Monongalia, WV)

While the snow is out of here, cold temperatures remain in place for this morning with temperatures falling to the teens and wind chills dipping down to single digits.

HIgh temperatures throughout the day - November 29, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

It is cold out there!

Today's wind chills will be in the single digits early on. KDKA Weather Center

This is your warning to be prepared. I have wind chills in the teens through at least 1 p.m. I have highs back in the mid-30s for today but with wind speeds up around 10mph, even this afternoon will see wind chills in the 20s.

Warmer weather is heading our way though with highs on Thursday back in the 40s.

Rain chances are back on Friday as a warm front sweeps through. Highs on Saturday and Sunday along with Monday should be in the 50s.

7-day forecast: November 29, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

