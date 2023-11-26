Pittsburgh Weather: Rain turns to snow overnight in some areas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are dry starting off Sunday with some sunshine this afternoon.

Highs stay near normal in the mid to upper 40s. Rain returns in the evening around 4 p.m. and some areas north and east could have snow mixing in!

Roads could be slick for some in the Laurel Highlands and north of I-80 overnight and early Monday morning if you're traveling that way so be careful and plan accordingly.

Flurries stick around Monday and colder and dry weather settles in with highs only in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s and possibly even teens for Tuesday and Wednesday Morning.

We also have scattered snow showers on Tuesday before we dry out and warm up back near normal for the end of the week.

