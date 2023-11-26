Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain turns to snow overnight in some areas

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/26)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/26) 03:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are dry starting off Sunday with some sunshine this afternoon. 

Highs stay near normal in the mid to upper 40s. Rain returns in the evening around 4 p.m. and some areas north and east could have snow mixing in! 

hourly.png
Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Roads could be slick for some in the Laurel Highlands and north of I-80 overnight and early Monday morning if you're traveling that way so be careful and plan accordingly.

winds.png
Wind gusts throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Flurries stick around Monday and colder and dry weather settles in with highs only in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s and possibly even teens for Tuesday and Wednesday Morning. 

We also have scattered snow showers on Tuesday before we dry out and warm up back near normal for the end of the week.

7-day.png
7-day forecast: November 26, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 7:56 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

