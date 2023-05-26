Pittsburgh Weather: Rain possible this Memorial Day Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another gorgeous day in the neighborhood!

Today will be in the lower 70s with lots of sunshine. It is still hazy thanks to the wildfire smoke from out west. Sunshine lasts all through tomorrow with highs in the mid-70s. Clouds will be increasing in the evening time leading up to a low-pressure system will try to bring some light shower chances in the morning hours for Sunday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Since it's been really dry this week and the high pressure is very strong, it will have a hard time producing much rain. So most of Sunday will be decent with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a small chance for some morning showers.

Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Memorial Day on Monday will be sunny and very warm with highs in the mid-80s!

Any commemorating events should not be impacted weatherwise.

After the holiday is over, it will start to get hot in the middle of next week near 90° temperatures! Great time to open the pools up, but don't forget the sunscreen! UV index values will be between 8-10 all weekend long.

7-day forecast: May 26, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!