Pittsburgh Weather: Rain on the horizon through Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We'll stay clear and cold tonight under high pressure which will lead to nice sunshine Monday and a pleasant warmup in temperatures with highs near 50 across the region.

AWARE: Rain for several days starting Tuesday but warmer.

Enjoy the sunshine because tomorrow will be the only completely dry day for the rest of the week until possibly Saturday. Showers arrive Monday after 8 p.m. and stick around off and on at times through Tuesday and again occasionally Wednesday.

Highs each day will increase and we will be in the upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Late Wednesday into Thursday brings a steadier round of rain and temperatures start to cool down toward the end of the week.

