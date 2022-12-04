Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain on the horizon through Friday

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We'll stay clear and cold tonight under high pressure which will lead to nice sunshine Monday and a pleasant warmup in temperatures with highs near 50 across the region.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Rain for several days starting Tuesday but warmer.

KDKA Weather Center

Enjoy the sunshine because tomorrow will be the only completely dry day for the rest of the week until possibly Saturday. Showers arrive Monday after 8 p.m. and stick around off and on at times through Tuesday and again occasionally Wednesday. 

KDKA Weather Center

Highs each day will increase and we will be in the upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Late Wednesday into Thursday brings a steadier round of rain and temperatures start to cool down toward the end of the week. 

WEATHER LINKS:

KDKA Weather Center

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 6:13 PM

