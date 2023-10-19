Pittsburgh Weather: Rain arrives this evening for some, everyone sees rain on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning was the coldest day of the season so far with morning lows dropping to the 30s for more than half of our area.

Colder weather is on the way though as I have two days on the 7-day with temperatures likely being colder than this morning. In fact, our first frost of the year is expected early next week.

Frost will be possible on Monday with a better chance of seeing widespread frost on Tuesday morning.

When it comes to our forecast, today will be the opposite of yesterday with sunny skies expected for sunrise and then clouds rolling in for the afternoon. It took a while before we actually saw some sun yesterday but it did eventually happen.

I have today's highs hitting 67 with overall partly cloudy skies. I have noon temperatures at 60°.

Yesterday I left out our rain chance for today because it came late in the day, but I am going to put it back in today.

I should have kept it in yesterday. Everyone should be dry through 8p with isolated showers possible through midnight.

I will call for widespread morning rain on Friday with rain totals in the morning likely around 0.3" - 0.4".

Rain totals for both tonight, Friday, & Saturday look to be near 0.6".

