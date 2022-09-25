Pittsburgh Weather: Possible storms and wind to remain through Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's been a pretty wet Sunday with some sunshine mixed in. We'll still watch for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the overnight hours with lows dipping down into the mid-50s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Scattered showers and storms are still possible through Tuesday.

Winds will still remain breezy with southwest winds at 5-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph overnight. Any strong storms could produce some gusty winds up to 45 mph.

KDKA Weather Center

Any storm activity for Monday should remain north of Pittsburgh throughout the day, while the southern half could have isolated downpours but mainly dry skies. It'll still feel very cool with highs in the mid-60s. Winds will pick up in the afternoon, and we could experience gusts up to 35 mph.

KDKA Weather Center

Scattered showers linger into Tuesday, but storm chances slim down and temperatures down into the low 60s. Rain is done on Wednesday, and the winds will finally calm down. Highs will still be in the 60s for the rest of the work week, but at least it's going to be sunny!

Looking at the tropics, Ian is forecasted to become a major hurricane and make landfall on Thursday in Florida. It will weaken as it moves inland.

KDKA Weather Center

We could see some of those rain bands next weekend, but at the very most we'll just see persistent showers Saturday and Sunday. So little to no impacts expected in our region with Ian, at least for now. Stay up to date with the latest forecast as it can always change!

Your seven-day forecast, as of September 26, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!