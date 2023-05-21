Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant weather returns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Right now data is keeping us dry.

I am going to keep today's outlook short and quick. Pleasant weather returns to the area today with humidity levels low and clear skies.

Highs today should hit the low 70s.

Pleasant weather sticks around through Wednesday with highs on Monday and Tuesday likely in the upper 70s and highs right around 80 are expected for Wednesday.

Monday will see clear skies with partly cloudy skies expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The big change from yesterday's forecast is the arrival of a pretty powerful cold front on Wednesday afternoon. I have put in a 30 percent chance for rain for the day even with model data showing little chance of rain.

No matter if you see a little rain or not from the system, everyone will feel the change with highs going from near 80 on Wednesday to 'just' the mid-60s on Thursday.

The cold air won't be in place too long with highs back in the 70s on Saturday.

