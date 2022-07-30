Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant weather in store to close out July

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The last weekend of July will end with comfortable temperatures and beautiful views.

AWARE: Showers and a few possible storms late Monday and mid-week heat

The weekend started off on a perfect note with sunshine, comfy, seasonable temperatures, and pleasant humidity levels. Clouds will roll in overnight but highs stay near normal Sunday in the lower 80s across the region. High pressure moves off to our east Sunday and clouds, a bit more humidity and moisture start to move in through later in the day and evening. Areas south of Pittsburgh will see the best chance for a stray shower Sunday, but most of us will remain dry.

An upper trough and cold front will move in from the west Monday bringing a few showers and thunderstorms possibly later in the evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. Right now, this doesn't look like a huge rainmaker. The front will cross Tuesday morning and dry weather and heat will return Wednesday through the end of the week with highs flirting with 90 degrees.

