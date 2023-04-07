Pittsburgh Weather: Pirates home opener weather perfect for baseball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High pressure will build in from the northwest and keep us dry and sunny for a while!

Clouds will decrease and the high temperatures today will make it to the mid to upper 50s, which is close to normal.

Conditions for the Pirates home opener! KDKA Weather Center

Lows overnight will dip down below freezing for some so you may want to cover your plants! Mostly Cloudy skies should help keep temperatures near the freezing mark.

Things will stay calm and more seasonable for Easter weekend and for the Pirates' home-opening weekend with highs back in the 60s!

History of home openers over the past six years at PNC Park KDKA Weather Center

Next week high pressure continues to dominate with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine!

We are even looking at the 80s with sunny skies on Thursday!

7-day forecast: April 7, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

