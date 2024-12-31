Watch CBS News
It's going to be a rainy New Year's Eve in the Pittsburgh area

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a rainy New Year's Eve throughout the Pittsburgh area.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Rain to snow overnight - Accumulation In the Laurels

Today we have rain arriving in the afternoon and evening picking up about .25-.50" of rain with some rounds of heavy rain. 

High temperatures are back to 50 then colder weather arrives tomorrow. 

Rain switches to snow around 3 a.m. and will stay as snow showers for the Laurel Highlands and ridges all day tomorrow. Mostly wet roads in Pittsburgh until late Wednesday evening and overnight where .5-1" possible in Pittsburgh. 

Higher elevations will pick up 2-4" like Somerset County and over 4" for Garrett County Maryland where there's a Winter Storm Warning until 4 a.m. Thursday right now. Gusts there will also be around 50mph so visibility will be an issue. 

It's going to be windy and cold for the rest of the week with highs only in the 20s, occasional snow showers around and lows in the teens. 

The Steelers game will be frigid feeling in the teens and the colder weather sticks around through mid-January. 

