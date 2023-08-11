Pittsburgh Weather: Most will be dry on Friday before stormy weather moves in Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I have named Saturday a First Alert Weather Day due to strong storms that will track through our area.

The cause of the storms will be an upper low tracking through southern Canada that will place and force through several gravity waves that could potentially be triggers for storms to develop. A favorable upper wind pattern will enhance storm development. I actually have most of what we see on Saturday coming as strong wind speeds, but the Storm Prediction Center has concerns with both straight-line wind along with hail in the moderate range.

Severe weather outlook - August 12, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

They also list parts of our area under a low tornado risk.

Most of Saturday will be dry with brief rounds of rain possible even in the morning. Each successive round of rain should be stronger with severe weather possible maybe as soon as 1 p.m. on Saturday.

I think it is more likely that severe weather chances don't ramp up until after 2 p.m. with what looks to be maybe two potentially severe lines of storms rolling through during the afternoon and evening.

Conditions will change quickly for those in the path of severe weather on Saturday so please be weather aware.

Back to today, you'll most likely be dry from start to finish today but there will be some isolated storms around this afternoon. Highs today should hit the mid to low 80s. I have Pittsburgh hitting 82° for today's high after hitting 81° yesterday.

Temperatures throughout the day - August 11, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Morning temps dipped to the mid-60s with noon temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

We warm up on Saturday and Sunday with highs hitting the mid-80s. Rain chances will be around throughout the day on Monday with highs in the mid-70s both on Monday and Tuesday.

7-day forecast: August 11, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

