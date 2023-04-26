Pittsburgh Weather: Morning rain and chill turns to sunshine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday evening the National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for almost everywhere in Western Pennsylvania.

It's actually, in my opinion, the third and maybe even the fourth most interesting weather detail over the next week.

If I was going to rank the impact on you when it comes to weather I may put it like this:

Big Rain Totals for Friday A stormy Sunday is possible Freezing Temps Possible Thursday Another chance for snow next week? Isolated rain is possible today (Wednesday) with a mild afternoon again expected.

As you can see there is a lot to talk about, especially considering I am just looking at the next week and not looking past it on it. So let's talk about it!

Freeze watches for our area KDKA Weather Center

Let's start with item number one, a tropical mid-level low is expected to roll through here on Friday. Heavy rain will be around for the morning commute, and then spot showers and maybe even a storm chance will set up for the afternoon. Highs on Friday should hit the 60s but rain should keep us from warming up too much more than 60 degrees.

Sunday afternoon is looking stormy due to the timing of a cold front sliding through during the late afternoon hours. Highs on Sunday should approach 70 degrees with pleasant conditions in place ahead of the storms.

When it comes to Thursday morning, I do not have Pittsburgh falling to below freezing but it will be close. I have Pittsburgh seeing a Thursday low of 34 degrees. Butler County to the north has the best chance of seeing the freeze watch changing over to a freeze warning.

Temperatures for the day - April 26, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

On the back side of Sunday's cold front will come another cool down. Right now most places are looking too warm for snow but I think there is a solid chance for temperatures to tick down to the mixed precip range. Technically we are already in that range but just on the high side of it.

Finally, today will be interesting due to lots of sunshine but also periods of cloudy conditions. There will be an isolated rain chance but it is on the low side.

7-day forecast: April 26, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

