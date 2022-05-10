Pittsburgh Weather: More sunny skies, warm temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --

Today: Dry for 3rd day in a row

Alert: None over the next week

Aware: Currently working through what will likely be the driest stretch of weather so far this year.

The biggest 'weather' story today isn't really a 'weather' thing as pollen counts are soaring right now. I don't think I have seen a person yet today that hasn't within the first glance of looking at them wiped their eyes. Be prepared for the sniffles and red eyes with pollen counts set to be on the high side through Thursday. Plenty of sunshine, light winds and low humidity levels are allowing pollen to float in the air in high levels. Things will start to get better heading into the weekend as humidity levels will rise to moderate levels. Moisture weighs down allergens in the air, helping to lower pollen counts.

Today will be another pleasant day for non-allergy sufferers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east southeast at around 10mph for the day. Morning temperatures aren't as cool as just 24 hours with almost everyone if not everyone remaining at or above 40 degrees for morning lows. I have Pittsburgh's morning low coming in at 47 degrees. Noon temperatures will be near 70. Yesterday's high temperature was 72 degrees, and we will be warmer than that today.

Looking ahead, Wednesday and Thursday's weather will be just as nice as today's weather. The next rain chance comes in on Friday afternoon but there is no guarantee you'll see rain on Friday. I do think everyone sees rain on Saturday but it doesn't appear like it is going to be a lot of rain. We will also have a chance for rain on SunDay and Monday as an odd back door front and area of low pressure moves in from the east.

Just a heads up, there's a total lunar eclipse that will occur on Sunday night into Monday morning. Right now it appears that we will not see much due to cloud cover here locally.

