Pittsburgh Weather: Bringing the heat for the workweek

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wow, I hope your a/c units are ready for the heat heading our way!

Highs today should soar, turning around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday's highs. The hot weather sticks around with a stretch of 80-degree weather that should last well into next week.

Rain chances, over the next week, are minimal. The best chances are coming Thursday afternoon with a warm front and Saturday afternoon as a cool front sweeps through. In both cases, less than a tenth of an inch is expected to fall.

Fire up the grill, it's going to be beautiful! KDKA Weather Center

Focusing on today, highs should hit the mid to upper 80s. I have Pittsburgh hitting 87 for today's high.

With humidity levels remaining on the low side it should be fantastic weather to get out on the boat or to head to the pool. Winds will be light. There is an isolated rain chance, meaning most should be dry, with partly cloudy skies expected.

I have your 10 a.m. temp at 75°. Noon temps should be in the low 80s and 6p temps in the mid 80s. Sunrise today is at 5:54 and sunset at 8:43.

7-day forecast: May 29, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Enjoy the day but I hope you also take a moment to remember those who paid the ultimate price for us to enjoy the day. While not specifically your day, thanks to all service members who served our great country, and that is especially true for my dad who is a retired military veteran.

Thanks, Dad.

