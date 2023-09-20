Pittsburgh Weather: It's going to be a while before the next rain chance arrives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the third straight day, fog is going to be the big issue for today with pockets of dense fog settling in for the morning commute.

As of 4 a.m., visibility numbers are pretty good (no fog) but I will be keeping a close eye on them throughout the morning. It does seem the thickest of fog has set up south of Morgantown, but that fog remains isolated.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Once any fog burns off by 9 a.m., the rest of the day will be sunny and pleasant. Highs today will be in the mid-70s with morning lows dipping to near 50 in Pittsburgh.

Most places will see their morning lows dipping to the 40s. It may be a little cool for some out there. Noon temperatures will be near 70°.

Temperatures throughout the day - September 20, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, I have no rain in the 7-day at all.

That means 7 days - 0-percent chance for rain.

I don't remember the last time that happened.

Model data is hinting at a near miss though this weekend. A disturbance that isn't even highlighted by the National Hurricane Center is expected to rapidly form today and tomorrow before moving inland Saturday morning.

Tropical moisture impacts this weekend KDKA Weather Center

The cloud deck from this system is expected to bring our temperatures down for the weekend. The rain is expected to stay east of the Laurels though.

If I was doing an 8-day forecast I would have a rain chance for next Wednesday.

This would come from another tropical gulf system merging with a baroclinic boundary, spreading moisture to the northeast. This would bring some decent rain chances our way for the end of next week.

The very next week we may also be in play for another rain event that would be fueled in part by tropical moisture too.

All this is way out and likely to change a lot but we are watching.

7-day forecast: September 20, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!