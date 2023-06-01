Pittsburgh Weather: It's getting hot in here

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We say adios to an interesting month of May when it comes to the weather.

There was no severe weather for the month. The month started off very cold after we ended April on the hot side.

The month ended dry and hot with the last three days of the month hitting the 80° mark. We only had one other 80-degree day for the month. Overall, we ended the month 1.9° below the monthly average temperature coming in at 59.3°.

We also came up shy when it comes to rain for the month of May with only 1.6" of rain recorded for the month. We were 2.1" behind on rain for the month.

Currently, there are abnormally dry conditions in a small part of the state just east of the Susquehanna River. That's nowhere near us. But today will be the 12th day in a row without rain during one of the wetter times of the year. We are now about 3.5" behind the normal yearly pace and that was after a decent start to the year.

We certainly need some rain but sadly we have nothing more than isolated rain chances in the forecast through next Wednesday.

Let's swing back to today's weather, where highs should be near 86° with low humidity levels.

Skies will be sunny and winds light and variable.

I expect highs to reach up to around 90 degrees for both Friday and Saturday. There is an isolated rain chance on Saturday as a cold front swoops through.

Behind the front, we will see some relief from the heat with highs dropping to around 80 degrees for most of next week.

