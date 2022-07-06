Pittsburgh Weather: Isolated storms possible on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - From a forecaster's perspective, yesterday was a lot of fun.

First off, the best news I can give is that we had no severe weather throughout the day. No storm reports came in either. Model data was horrid yesterday with nothing in agreement on what to expect. On top of that, each individual model performed poorly when it comes to what they were showing and what actually occurred. This meant a number of wildly different forecasts for the day depending on where you get your forecast from.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

I think my forecast held up pretty well so I will take it.

Model data is still in non-agreement on what to expect for today.

I think overall today is an easier day to forecast as we are still on the southernmost part of a trough stretching from central Ohio and West Virginia down to southern Virginia.

While we are humid, we don't really have the dynamics for widespread storm development today. I do have an isolated storm chance for the late afternoon hours into the evening.

Highs today should be back around the 83 that we hit yesterday. Morning lows are about where they were yesterday and will be around 10 degrees warmer than the average for this time of the year. Highs will be near average. Skies will be overcast with only a scattered rain chance through the day.

Forecast for Pirates vs. Yankees on July 6, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, model data has really jumped off of our 'active' pattern for the rest of the work week. I actually only have an isolated rain and storm chance in the forecast for Thursday.

Yesterday and Thursday had the highest chance for rain. I will continue a scattered rain chance on Friday as some drier and cooler air is progged to work its way into our region.

The cold front will be on the weak side with highs just dropping a couple of degrees from Friday's 86 for a high. I have Saturday's high as being a seasonal 83.

7-Day Forecast - July 6, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!